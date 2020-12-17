The Futility of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s Fundamentals

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) previous close was $176.33 while the outstanding shares total 160.22M. The firm has a beta of 1.48, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.09, and a growth ratio of 3.72. SWK’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.76% on 12/16/20. The shares fell to a low of $179.03 before closing at $179.44. Intraday shares traded counted 2.98 million, which was -189.19% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.03M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.12, with weekly volatility at 2.98% and ATR at 5.05. The SWK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $70.00 and a $195.00 high.

Investors have identified the Tools & Accessories company Stanley Black & Decker Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $29.15 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SWK, the company has in raw cash 683.0 million on their books with 3.1 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 5.79 billion total, with 4.22 billion as their total liabilities.

SWK were able to record 390.7 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 381.5 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 600.2 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. recorded a total of 3.85 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 5.64% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 18.25%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.47 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.38 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 160.22M with the recently reported earning now reading 2.53 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (2.89 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.28 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SWK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SWK attractive?

In related news, President, Stanley Security, Raff Robert H Jr sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 178.62, for a total value of 168,439. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Stanley Black & Decker, Ansell Jeffrey D now sold 393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 70,198. Also, EVP, Stanley Black & Decker, Ansell Jeffrey D sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 08. The shares were price at an average price of 177.18 per share, with a total market value of 121,723. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Stanley Black & Decker, Ansell Jeffrey D now holds 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 90,569. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

11 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Stanley Black & Decker Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SWK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $197.00.