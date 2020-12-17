Can U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Offer Investors Safety?

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 24.80% on 12/16/20. The shares fell to a low of $6.50 before closing at $7.95. Intraday shares traded counted 4.65 million, which was -347.48% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.04M. SLCA’s previous close was $6.37 while the outstanding shares total 73.69M. The firm has a beta of 3.11. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 78.58, with weekly volatility at 14.37% and ATR at 0.60. The SLCA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.79 and a $6.96 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $614.69 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SLCA, the company has in raw cash 134.92 million on their books with 44.25 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 457.74 million total, with 218.86 million as their total liabilities.

SLCA were able to record -62.19 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -50.82 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -34.44 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 176.47 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -105.03% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 2.23%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 107.59 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 68.88 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 73.69M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.19 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (-0.15 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SLCA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SLCA attractive?

In related news, President Performance Material, Blanchard John Paul sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.58, for a total value of 49,006. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer, WINKLER MICHAEL L now sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 39,300. Also, President Specialty Minerals, Carusona Zach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 10. The shares were price at an average price of 6.73 per share, with a total market value of 20,190. Following this completion of acquisition, the CEO, Shinn Bryan Adair now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 23,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

2 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SLCA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.54.