Are Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Prospects Worsening?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.19, with weekly volatility at 8.94% and ATR at 1.41. The OCUL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.69 and a $23.11 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.65 million, which was -178.88% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.31M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.36% on 12/16/20. The shares fell to a low of $21.25 before closing at $21.49. OCUL’s previous close was $22.95 while the outstanding shares total 62.99M. The firm has a beta of 2.25.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Ocular Therapeutix Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.50 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 81.9 million total, with 22.91 million as their total liabilities.

OCUL were able to record -47.9 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 16.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -47.31 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. recorded a total of 5.88 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 85.89% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 73.3%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 0.45 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 5.43 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 62.99M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.19 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (-0.17 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OCUL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OCUL attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, SUMMER ROAD LLC bought 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.48, for a total value of 4,580. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, SUMMER ROAD LLC now bought 363,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,999,998. Also, 10% Owner, SUMMER ROAD LLC bought 35,052 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 24. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.87 per share, with a total market value of 170,714. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, SUMMER ROAD LLC now holds 64,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 302,365. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.92%.

5 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ocular Therapeutix Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OCUL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $17.17.