Are Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.86, with weekly volatility at 3.69% and ATR at 0.62. The CHNG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.18 and a $18.70 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.31% on 12/16/20. The shares fell to a low of $18.125 before closing at $18.17. Intraday shares traded counted 3.82 million, which was -85.22% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.06M. CHNG’s previous close was $18.60 while the outstanding shares total 320.64M.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company Change Healthcare Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.61 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CHNG, the company has in raw cash 167.48 million on their books with 30.49 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.06 billion total, with 893.59 million as their total liabilities.

CHNG were able to record 170.13 million as free cash flow during the Q2 2021 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -242.93 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 296.56 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 326.65 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 429.28 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 320.64M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.13 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q2 2021 (0.28 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CHNG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CHNG attractive?

In related news, EVP & CFO, Eliasson Fredrik J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.00, for a total value of 1,200,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

19 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Change Healthcare Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CHNG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $19.92.