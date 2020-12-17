Analyst’s Sets CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) New Target at $57.17: CBRE is Now On A Buy List

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) previous close was $66.13 while the outstanding shares total 335.29M. The firm has a beta of 1.58, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.77, and a growth ratio of 1.89. CBRE’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.45% on 12/16/20. The shares fell to a low of $64.88 before closing at $65.83. Intraday shares traded counted 3.1 million, which was -79.18% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.73M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.92, with weekly volatility at 2.35% and ATR at 1.98. The CBRE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $29.17 and a $67.70 high.

Investors have identified the Real Estate Services company CBRE Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $22.14 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CBRE, the company has in raw cash 1.65 billion on their books with 1.53 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7.77 billion total, with 6.15 billion as their total liabilities.

CBRE were able to record 670.1 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 552.81 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 860.64 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, CBRE Group Inc. recorded a total of 5.65 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.96% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 4.67%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.56 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.08 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 335.29M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.55 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.73 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CBRE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CBRE attractive?

In related news, Global CEO, Advisory Services, Queenan Daniel G sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 61.99, for a total value of 40,851. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Administrative Officer, Dhandapani Chandra now sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 157,977. Also, EVP, GC & Chief Risk Officer, Midler Laurence H sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 15. The shares were price at an average price of 49.90 per share, with a total market value of 374,250. Following this completion of acquisition, the Global CEO, Advisory Services, Queenan Daniel G now holds 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 304,481. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

3 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CBRE Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CBRE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $57.17.