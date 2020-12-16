Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 12.32% on 12/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.4102 before closing at $3.92. Intraday shares traded counted 4.59 million, which was -2448.8% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 180.15K. QUAD’s previous close was $3.49 while the outstanding shares total 50.70M. The firm has a beta of 2.06. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.90, with weekly volatility at 14.31% and ATR at 0.34. The QUAD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.00 and a $6.97 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Business Services company Quad/Graphics Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $212.82 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For QUAD, the company has in raw cash 92.9 million on their books with 56.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 751.1 million total, with 695.6 million as their total liabilities.

QUAD were able to record 56.7 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 14.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 107.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Quad/Graphics Inc. recorded a total of 679.3 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -38.91% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 13.96%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 543.3 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 136.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 50.70M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.03 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.18 cents a share).

Is the stock of QUAD attractive?

In related news, Director, SHIELY JOHN S bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.20, for a total value of 110,060. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Harned Christopher B now bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,990. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.