Here’s Why Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Rallying 0.46% to $160.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) previous close was $145.07 while the outstanding shares total 126.11M. The firm has a beta of 1.39, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 125.75, and a growth ratio of 3.44. ENPH’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.61% on 12/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $147.2574 before closing at $160.46. Intraday shares traded counted 3.99 million, which was -14.76% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.48M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 74.38, with weekly volatility at 7.89% and ATR at 9.22. The ENPH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $21.49 and a $148.94 high.

Investors have identified the Solar company Enphase Energy Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $19.01 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ENPH, the company has in raw cash 661.79 million on their books with 103.67 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 850.23 million total, with 256.52 million as their total liabilities.

ENPH were able to record 120.45 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 365.68 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 132.15 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Enphase Energy Inc. recorded a total of 178.5 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -0.87% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 29.67%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 126.74 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 51.76 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 126.11M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.31 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.28 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.52 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ENPH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ENPH attractive?

In related news, Director, Malchow Joseph Ian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 143.90, for a total value of 431,700. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Kortlang Benjamin John now sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,514,790. Also, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, RANHOFF DAVID A sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 30. The shares were price at an average price of 141.70 per share, with a total market value of 2,493,920. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Kortlang Benjamin John now holds 3,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 497,060. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

11 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Enphase Energy Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ENPH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $120.06.