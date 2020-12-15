The Thing That Hid Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Strength

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) previous close was $1.03 while the outstanding shares total 18.89M. The firm has a beta of 0.23. TMBR’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 17.48% on 12/14/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.02 before closing at $1.21. Intraday shares traded counted 5.34 million, which was -931.23% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 517.63K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.15, with weekly volatility at 16.57% and ATR at 0.10. The TMBR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.87 and a $12.60 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $15.39 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 12.29 million total, with 11.72 million as their total liabilities.

TMBR were able to record -6.6 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 11.98 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -6.6 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 0.33 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.92 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 18.89M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.15 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020.

Is the stock of TMBR attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, TardiMed Sciences LLC sold 100,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.03, for a total value of 103,695. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, TardiMed Sciences LLC now sold 87,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 89,550. Also, 10% Owner, TardiMed Sciences LLC sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 14. The shares were price at an average price of 1.03 per share, with a total market value of 469. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, TardiMed Sciences LLC now holds 7,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,710. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 45.20%.