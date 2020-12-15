The Futility of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s Fundamentals

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) has a beta of 2.53. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.53, with weekly volatility at 14.63% and ATR at 0.93. The SOL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.85 and a $9.49 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 25.99% on 12/14/20. The shares fell to a low of $5.82 before closing at $6.98. Intraday shares traded counted 13.08 million, which was -397.29% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.63M. SOL’s previous close was $5.54 while the outstanding shares total 51.66M.

Investors have identified the Solar company ReneSola Ltd as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $372.94 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SOL, the company has in raw cash 16.39 million on their books with 36.49 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 72.53 million total, with 73.25 million as their total liabilities.

SOL were able to record -1.95 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 4.33 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -1.95 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for ReneSola Ltd (SOL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, ReneSola Ltd recorded a total of 9.75 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -576.61% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter reducing by -168.64%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.84 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 5.91 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 51.66M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.05 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SOL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SOL attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 679,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.10, for a total value of 67,916. As the purchase deal closes, the CFO, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT now bought 1,213,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,237,770. Also, 10% Owner, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT bought 20,901 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 31. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.41 per share, with a total market value of 29,470. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT now holds 9,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,516.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ReneSola Ltd. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SOL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.25.