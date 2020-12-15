Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) move down -1.04% this morning: FRBK Price downtrend Looks Real

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.04% on 12/14/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.85 before closing at $2.86. Intraday shares traded counted 4.47 million, which was -3548.64% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 122.64K. FRBK’s previous close was $2.89 while the outstanding shares total 58.85M. The firm has a beta of 1.34. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.91, with weekly volatility at 4.83% and ATR at 0.16. The FRBK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.80 and a $4.26 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Republic First Bancorp Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $174.17 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

FRBK were able to record -25.4 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 749.84 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -12.24 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Republic First Bancorp Inc. recorded a total of 28.56 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 8.24% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 2.45%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 5.63 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 22.93 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 58.85M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.02 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.04 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FRBK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FRBK attractive?

In related news, Director, WILDSTEIN HARRIS sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 2.35, for a total value of 117,500. As the sale deal closes, the Director, WILDSTEIN HARRIS now bought 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,834. Also, Director, WILDSTEIN HARRIS bought 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 18. The shares were price at an average price of 1.99 per share, with a total market value of 13,237. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, WILDSTEIN HARRIS now holds 61,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 122,156. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Republic First Bancorp Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FRBK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.13.