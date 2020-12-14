Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.27% on 12/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $4.84 before closing at $4.85. Intraday shares traded counted 4.63 million, which was -226.06% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.42M. PLYA’s previous close was $5.23 while the outstanding shares total 134.49M. The firm has a beta of 2.20. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.78, with weekly volatility at 5.86% and ATR at 0.34. The PLYA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.30 and a $8.51 high.

Investors have identified the Resorts & Casinos company Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $703.69 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 304.46 million total, with 125.81 million as their total liabilities.

PLYA were able to record -89.37 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 202.17 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -60.55 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. recorded a total of 28.74 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -362.23% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 96.58%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 35.68 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -6.94 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 134.49M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.58 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (-0.57 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.03 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PLYA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PLYA attractive?

In related news, Member of Group Owning 10%, Cabana Investors B.V. sold 15,612,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.10, for a total value of 64,009,458. As the sale deal closes, the Member of Group Owning 10%, FRIED RICHARD B now sold 15,612,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 64,009,458. Also, Director, Peterson Karl Mr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 13. The shares were price at an average price of 4.37 per share, with a total market value of 546,775. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Peterson Karl Mr. now holds 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 554,038. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PLYA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.50.