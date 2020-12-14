Is NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Still Worth A Bite?

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 11.66% on 12/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.82 before closing at $12.35. Intraday shares traded counted 3.79 million, which was -271.76% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.02M. NK’s previous close was $11.06 while the outstanding shares total 108.25M. The firm has a beta of 2.54. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.52, with weekly volatility at 14.67% and ATR at 1.04. The NK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.70 and a $15.70 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company NantKwest Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.20 billion.

NantKwest Inc. (NK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 98.02 million total, with 20.66 million as their total liabilities.

The company is expected to record -0.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year.

In related news, Director, Thomas John C sold 42,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.83, for a total value of 461,122. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Thomas John C now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 183,800. Also, Director, Thomas John C sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 13. The shares were price at an average price of 9.42 per share, with a total market value of 376,600. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Thomas John C now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 207,042. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 25.70%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on NantKwest Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.00.