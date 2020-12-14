Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is down -3.03% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) shares fell to a low of $3.615 before closing at $3.91. Intraday shares traded counted 4.18 million, which was -108.06% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.01M. ABUS’s previous close was $3.67 while the outstanding shares total 79.49M. The firm has a beta of 3.23. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.44, with weekly volatility at 7.53% and ATR at 0.34. The ABUS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.88 and a $9.02 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.54% on 12/11/20.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Arbutus Biopharma Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $311.59 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 121.24 million total, with 7.61 million as their total liabilities.

ABUS were able to record -36.51 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 65.12 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -36.43 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation recorded a total of 1.52 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -100.98% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 0.59%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.52 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 16.74 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 79.49M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.24 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (-0.27 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.82 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ABUS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ABUS attractive?

In related news, Chief Business Officer, McElhaugh Michael J. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 5.01, for a total value of 100,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ABUS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.40.