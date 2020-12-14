Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) has a beta of 4.36. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.27, with weekly volatility at 12.05% and ATR at 0.15. The AMPY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.49 and a $7.58 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -20.67% on 12/11/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.16 before closing at $1.19. Intraday shares traded counted 5.02 million, which was -468.54% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 883.02K. AMPY’s previous close was $1.50 while the outstanding shares total 37.63M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Amplify Energy Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $56.50 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For AMPY, the company has in raw cash 13.52 million on their books with 5.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 62.5 million total, with 51.39 million as their total liabilities.

AMPY were able to record 31.54 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 13.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 63.6 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Amplify Energy Corp. recorded a total of 52.74 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -38.32% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 33.32%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 67.08 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -14.34 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 37.63M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.47 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (-0.09 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMPY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMPY attractive?

In related news, Director, FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold 16,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.05, for a total value of 17,779. As the sale deal closes, the Director, FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP now sold 50,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52,425. Also, Director, FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold 78,897 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 30. The shares were price at an average price of 1.00 per share, with a total market value of 78,881. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, FIR TREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP now holds 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 42,892. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 19.79%.