VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) moved down -15.58% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) shares closed at $25.43. Intraday shares traded counted 4.93 million, which was -3.51% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.76M. VICI’s previous close was $25.44 while the outstanding shares total 536.67M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.58, and a growth ratio of 2.09. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.65, with weekly volatility at 1.94% and ATR at 0.73. The VICI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.85 and a $28.75 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.04%.

Investors have identified the REIT – Diversified company VICI Properties Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.73 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

VICI were able to record 536.99 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -957.84 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 539.52 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, VICI Properties Inc. recorded a total of 339.65 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 34.49% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 24.07%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 199.97 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 139.68 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 536.67M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.75 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.43 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.85 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VICI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VICI attractive?

In related news, Director, ABRAHAMSON JAMES R bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 10. The purchase was performed at an average price of 23.92, for a total value of 121,992. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, ABRAHAMSON JAMES R now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 127,500. Also, Director, ABRAHAMSON JAMES R bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 24.79 per share, with a total market value of 123,950. Following this completion of disposal, the President and COO, Payne John W R now holds 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 198,996. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

18 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on VICI Properties Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VICI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.63.