Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) jump over 82.01% in a week: Is VERU Giving A Buy Signal?

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 53.47% on 12/10/20. The shares fell to a low of $4.34 before closing at $5.97. Intraday shares traded counted 52.16 million, which was -13093.83% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 395.31K. VERU’s previous close was $3.89 while the outstanding shares total 66.73M. The firm has a beta of 0.29. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 92.85, with weekly volatility at 24.30% and ATR at 0.47. The VERU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.10 and a $4.74 high.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company Veru Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $414.62 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Veru Inc. (VERU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For VERU, the company has in raw cash 15.39 million on their books with 6.6 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 26.86 million total, with 17.37 million as their total liabilities.

VERU were able to record -1.66 million as free cash flow during the Q4 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 9.1 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -1.59 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Veru Inc. (VERU)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q4 2020 quarter of the year, Veru Inc. recorded a total of 10.32 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 5.76% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q4 2020 quarter increasing by 3.67%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.8 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 6.52 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 66.73M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q4 2020 (-0.05 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.26 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VERU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VERU attractive?

In related news, Director, FISCH HARRY bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 26. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.76, for a total value of 13,800. As the purchase deal closes, the CAO and CFO, Greco Michele now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,233. Also, Director, FISCH HARRY bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 21. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.47 per share, with a total market value of 4,470. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, FISCH HARRY now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,510. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.