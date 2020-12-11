TMUS Stock: T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Is Still Worth a Bite

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares fell to a low of $130.035 before closing at $130.56. Intraday shares traded counted 4.16 million, which was -2.54% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.06M. TMUS’s previous close was $131.12 while the outstanding shares total 1.24B. The firm has a beta of 0.55, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 46.65. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.13, with weekly volatility at 1.41% and ATR at 2.78. The TMUS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $63.50 and a $134.24 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.43% on 12/10/20.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company T-Mobile US Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $161.30 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 19.46 billion total, with 19.84 billion as their total liabilities.

TMUS were able to record -2.06 billion as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 5.13 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 5.17 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, T-Mobile US Inc. recorded a total of 19.27 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 42.61% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 8.31%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 7.68 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 11.59 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.24B with the recently reported earning now reading 1.00 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (1.17 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.17 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TMUS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TMUS attractive?

In related news, EVP, General Counsel & Sec., Miller David A sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 132.82, for a total value of 664,100. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec., Miller David A now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,320,800. Also, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Staneff Matthew A. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 06. The shares were price at an average price of 127.03 per share, with a total market value of 635,150. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec., Miller David A now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,200,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

22 out of 29 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on T-Mobile US Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TMUS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $149.30.