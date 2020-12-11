In U.S., Airbnb Stock Fly Rocketed On IPO, In Europe, Brexit Talks Delayed Till Sunday

Brexit talks are still being closely monitored by the markets, as the working dinner between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday did not clear up the differences. According to the President of the European Commission, the two parties with very distant positions set a deadline for a post-Brexit trade agreement on Sunday 13 December, along with the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile on Thursday, on the sidelines of the 27-nation summit in Brussels, EU and British negotiators were due to meet again to try to settle the three problems at the heart of the Anglo-European disagreement: fisheries, arbitration of trade disputes and the rules on non-competition.

On its first day of listing on the Nasdaq, Airbnb Inc (ABNB) more than doubled, soaring 112.81 percent to $144.71. The private rental platform, above the planned indicative range, entered at a price of $68 per share. In this IPO, the company raised $3.7 billion, and is now estimated at more than $100 billion at current price.

DoorDash Inc (DASH) corrected -1.8%, the day after its launch, to $186. The stock of the U.S. food delivery leader (before Uber Eats) soared from its $102-per-share IPO to 85.8 percent Wednesday. In this IPO, DoorDash raised $3.37 billion and is now valued at about $60 billion.

Pfizer Inc (PFE) fell -0.29 percent to $41.73 while BioNTech SE(BNTX) rose 5.48 percent to $129.54 at ring of the bell on Thursday. In order to discuss the potential emergency approval of their Covid-19 vaccine, a group of independent experts met on Thursday. The advisory opinion would influence the FDA, the U.S. drug agency’s final decision. The two partners have announced that during a cyber attack against the European Medicines Agency, documents relating to the production of their vaccine had been “illegally consulted.”