Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares fell to a low of $93.9171 before closing at $101.53. Intraday shares traded counted 4.7 million, which was 1.71% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.78M. DDOG’s previous close was $95.65 while the outstanding shares total 302.55M. The firm stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.68, with weekly volatility at 6.05% and ATR at 5.52. The DDOG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $28.88 and a $118.13 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.15% on 12/10/20.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Datadog Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $29.64 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.65 billion total, with 254.65 million as their total liabilities.

DDOG were able to record 66.56 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -399.06 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 85.26 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Datadog Inc. (DDOG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Datadog Inc. recorded a total of 154.68 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 38.02% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 9.48%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 33.98 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 120.69 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 302.55M with the recently reported earning now reading -0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (-0.02 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.00 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DDOG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DDOG attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, ICONIQ STRATEGIC PARTNERS II, sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 98.24, for a total value of 141,264. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Jacobson Matthew now sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 141,264. Also, Chief People Officer, De Madre Armelle sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 04. The shares were price at an average price of 100.17 per share, with a total market value of 187,819. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Callahan Michael James now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 975,890. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

8 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Datadog Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DDOG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $100.87.