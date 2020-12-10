The Futility of HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS)’s Fundamentals

HD Supply Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) previous close was $55.80 while the outstanding shares total 160.93M. The firm has a beta of 1.39, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 22.05. HDS’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.13% on 12/09/20. The shares fell to a low of $55.87 before closing at $55.87. Intraday shares traded counted 5.37 million, which was -90.49% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.82M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 82.25, with weekly volatility at 0.20% and ATR at 0.75. The HDS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $21.69 and a $55.98 high.

Investors have identified the Industrial Distribution company HD Supply Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.08 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HDS, the company has in raw cash 2.31 billion on their books with 10.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.18 billion total, with 855.9 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.87 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HDS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HDS attractive?

In related news, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary, McDEVITT DAN S sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 43.00, for a total value of 2,365,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, JANA PARTNERS LLC now sold 185,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,783,141. Also, Director, JANA PARTNERS LLC sold 112,531 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 01. The shares were price at an average price of 41.70 per share, with a total market value of 4,692,543. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, JANA PARTNERS LLC now holds 218,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,104,149. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

2 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on HD Supply Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HDS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $54.10.