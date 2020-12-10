RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.77, with weekly volatility at 16.92% and ATR at 0.11. The RAVE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.38 and a $2.36 high. Intraday shares traded counted 6.26 million, which was -199.56% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.09M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.16% on 12/09/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.9601 before closing at $1.02. RAVE’s previous close was $0.99 while the outstanding shares total 15.45M. The firm has a beta of 0.89.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $19.40 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.92 million total, with 2.51 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of RAVE attractive?

In related news, Vice President – Finance, FENDLEY CLINTON DAYNE bought 34,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 01. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.87, for a total value of 30,348. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Solano Brandon now bought 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,019. Also, Vice President – Finance, FENDLEY CLINTON DAYNE bought 20,833 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.49 per share, with a total market value of 10,208. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, Solano Brandon now holds 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.