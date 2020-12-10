Is American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Worth A Bite? AIG 200 SMA stands at 31.22%

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has a beta of 1.39. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.04, with weekly volatility at 1.86% and ATR at 1.30. The AIG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $16.07 and a $56.42 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.06% on 12/09/20. The shares fell to a low of $39.56 before closing at $39.94. Intraday shares traded counted 5.37 million, which was 19.15% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.64M. AIG’s previous close was $39.52 while the outstanding shares total 867.71M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Diversified company American International Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $33.69 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for American International Group Inc. (AIG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, American International Group Inc. recorded a total of 10.22 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -26.35% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 8.07%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 9.86 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 368.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 867.71M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.31 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (0.81 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AIG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AIG attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP I bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 16.00, for a total value of 10,000,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Sr. VP, Depty. CFO & CAO, Habayeb Elias F. now sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 249,920. Also, Director, JURGENSEN WILLIAM G bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 24.10 per share, with a total market value of 481,966. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.05%.

8 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American International Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AIG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $39.00.