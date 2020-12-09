Should You Buy Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares fell to a low of $1.55 before closing at $1.75. Intraday shares traded counted 13.27 million, which was -2157.26% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 587.86K. HEPA’s previous close was $1.59 while the outstanding shares total 9.03M. The firm has a beta of 1.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 32.29, with weekly volatility at 8.83% and ATR at 0.20. The HEPA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.00 and a $6.90 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.06% on 12/08/20.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $55.35 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 14.35 million total, with 3.96 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.21 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HEPA sounds very interesting.

In related news, CEO and Director, Foster Robert T bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 08. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.58, for a total value of 39,418. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, BRANCACCIO JOHN P now bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,710. Also, Director, JACOB GARY S bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 01. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.66 per share, with a total market value of 19,920. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Financial Officer, Cavan John T now holds 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,290. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.