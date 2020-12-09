Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares fell to a low of $2.0761 before closing at $3.19. Intraday shares traded counted 8.97 million, which was -7658.91% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 115.57K. TUSK’s previous close was $2.03 while the outstanding shares total 45.76M. The firm has a beta of 1.97. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 74.41, with weekly volatility at 24.32% and ATR at 0.31. The TUSK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.56 and a $2.70 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 57.14% on 12/08/20.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company Mammoth Energy Services Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $146.61 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 446.79 million total, with 111.37 million as their total liabilities.

TUSK were able to record -4.17 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 8.01 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.78 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. recorded a total of 70.53 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -60.8% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 14.78%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 45.93 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 24.61 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 45.76M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.07 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (-0.33 cents a share).

Is the stock of TUSK attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Straehla Arty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 1.78, for a total value of 8,880. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SMITH ARTHUR L now bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,800. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.90%.

0 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Mammoth Energy Services Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TUSK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.00.