Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares fell to a low of $2.37 before closing at $2.61. Intraday shares traded counted 8.24 million, which was -114.53% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.84M. DGLY’s previous close was $2.42 while the outstanding shares total 26.61M. The firm has a beta of 0.70. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.25, with weekly volatility at 9.54% and ATR at 0.25. The DGLY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.64 and a $7.10 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.85% on 12/08/20.

Investors have identified the Security & Protection Services company Digital Ally Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $73.16 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 19.11 million total, with 4.25 million as their total liabilities.

DGLY were able to record -10.71 million as free cash flow during the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 7.77 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -10.12 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the Q3 2020 quarter of the year, Digital Ally Inc. recorded a total of 3.59 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 18.56% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the Q3 2020 quarter increasing by 51.74%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.37 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.22 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 26.61M with the recently reported earning now reading 0.02 cents per share. This is a figure that compared to analyst’s prediction for their Q3 2020 (-0.51 cents a share).

Is the stock of DGLY attractive?

In related news, Chairman, CEO & President, Ross Stanton E sold 35,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 2.41, for a total value of 86,236. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman, CEO & President, Ross Stanton E now sold 119,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 287,654. Also, Chairman, CEO & President, Ross Stanton E sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 04. The shares were price at an average price of 2.36 per share, with a total market value of 94,564. Following this completion of acquisition, the CFO, Treasurer & Secretary, Heckman Thomas J now holds 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 774,125. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.10%.