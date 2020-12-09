Covid-19 – Worsening Situation To Its Peak Before Christmas, Family Reunions Could Make January More Challenging

At the time when much of Europe appears to be confined more or less seriously by the coronavirus outbreak, the disease is blazing through the Atlantic in the United States, where Southern California has since Monday asked its population to reconfigure. New restrictions have recently been introduced by many major cities n the country, including San Francisco, Chicago and New York.

According to data collected by the New York Times, the country has reported more than 200,000 new cases per day on average over the past week, as well as a record number of deaths, with 2,249 deaths per day on average over the last 7 days. The previous record went back to Covid-19’s first wave, with an average of 2,232 deaths during the week of 17 April.

According to the Covid Monitoring Project, U.S. hospitals are rapidly overwhelmed by a record number of 102,148 patients hospitalized on Monday because of Covid-19. Hospitalizations did not exceed 60,000 during the first wave, but it has now been six days since the 100,000 mark was surpassed, resulting in a shout of concern from many doctors and experts.

Over the past 24 hours, Dr. Anthony Fauci, president of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), has given several interviews warning of a worsening of the situation ahead, due to infections contracted during the Thanksgiving weekend, November 26-29, when, despite warnings from health authorities to avoid family reunions, millions of Americans visited their loved ones.

The immunologist said that just before Christmas, the peak of this wave would arrive. But a new holiday-related campaign is likely to amplify it which bodes well for a very challenging time in January, he said.

Dr Fauci, who will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Christmas Eve, has again called on Americans during the holidays to restrict their travel and family reunions. He said that he himself would not spend Christmas with his children for the first time, but that they would speak to each other during the holidays through a video conference. He gave hope, however by estimating that all U.S. citizens would be able to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by April-May.