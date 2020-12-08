Something To Watch Before Buying Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has a beta of 1.90. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.24, with weekly volatility at 5.75% and ATR at 0.51. The CDE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.98 and a $9.25 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.11% on 12/07/20. The shares fell to a low of $7.79 before closing at $8.44. Intraday shares traded counted 5.91 million, which was -34.51% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.39M. CDE’s previous close was $8.03 while the outstanding shares total 240.98M.

Investors have identified the Gold company Coeur Mining Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.06 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CDE, the company has in raw cash 77.15 million on their books with 23.27 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 239.23 million total, with 205.81 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.72 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CDE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CDE attractive?

In related news, SVP, Exploration, Rasmussen Hans John sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 7.83, for a total value of 117,450. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman (non-executive), MELLOR ROBERT E now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 14,140. Also, SVP Operations, CDO, Smith Terrence F. sold 51,219 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 15. The shares were price at an average price of 8.24 per share, with a total market value of 421,967. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman (non-executive), MELLOR ROBERT E now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,475. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

5 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Coeur Mining Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CDE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.58.