Should You Buy Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) shares fell to a low of $16.50 before closing at $18.20. Intraday shares traded counted 18.22 million, which was -1230.04% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.37M. HCAC’s previous close was $13.45 while the outstanding shares total 37.44M. The firm stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 87.78, with weekly volatility at 9.21% and ATR at 0.99. The HCAC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.21 and a $14.49 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 35.32% on 12/07/20.

Investors have identified the Shell Companies company Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $617.89 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 0.41 million total, with 5.06 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of HCAC attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 125,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.23, for a total value of 1,530,108. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 321,241. Also, 10% Owner, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 21. The shares were price at an average price of 11.13 per share, with a total market value of 62,095. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,105,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.75%.