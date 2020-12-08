Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 70.15, with weekly volatility at 7.05% and ATR at 1.74. The ASAN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $20.57 and a $29.96 high. Intraday shares traded counted 5.87 million, which was -108.77% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.81M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 12.08% on 12/07/20. The shares fell to a low of $28.13 before closing at $29.70. ASAN’s previous close was $26.50 while the outstanding shares total 158.52M.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Asana Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.71 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.08 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ASAN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ASAN attractive?

In related news, GC, Corporate Secretary, LACEY ELEANOR B sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 07. The sale was performed at an average price of 26.49, for a total value of 42,437. As the sale deal closes, the GC, Corporate Secretary, LACEY ELEANOR B now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 130,050. Also, GC, Corporate Secretary, LACEY ELEANOR B sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 05. The shares were price at an average price of 25.52 per share, with a total market value of 86,717. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.90%.

6 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Asana Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ASAN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.80.