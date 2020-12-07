Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.00% on 12/04/20. The shares fell to a low of $13.02 before closing at $13.11. Intraday shares traded counted 7.68 million, which was 11.65% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 8.69M. HBAN’s previous close was $12.98 while the outstanding shares total 1.02B. The firm has a beta of 1.49, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.52. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.30, with weekly volatility at 2.94% and ATR at 0.51. The HBAN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.82 and a $15.63 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Huntington Bancshares Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

HBAN were able to record 1.18 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 5.11 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.26 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated recorded a total of 892.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -17.94% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.12%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 75.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 817.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.02B with the revenue now reading 0.27 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.25 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HBAN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HBAN attractive?

In related news, Senior EVP of Principal Sub., Thompson Mark E sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.16, for a total value of 507,900. As the sale deal closes, the Sr. EVP & Chief Technology Off, Heller Paul G now sold 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 425,035. Also, Senior EVP of Principal Sub., Thompson Mark E sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 27. The shares were price at an average price of 8.68 per share, with a total market value of 99,508. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, CEO & Chairman, STEINOUR STEPHEN D now holds 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 244,071. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

5 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 13 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HBAN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $11.89.