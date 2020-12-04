Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) previous close was $63.28 while the outstanding shares total 1.54B. The firm has a beta of 1.61, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.80, and a growth ratio of 2.91. MS’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.17% on 12/02/20. The shares fell to a low of $62.89 before closing at $64.02. Intraday shares traded counted 10.68 million, which was 17.45% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 12.94M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.29, with weekly volatility at 2.26% and ATR at 1.78. The MS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.20 and a $63.96 high.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company Morgan Stanley as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $115.17 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

MS were able to record -746.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 12.6 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 159.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Morgan Stanley (MS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Morgan Stanley recorded a total of 11.66 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.94% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -15.07%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 8.17 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 3.49 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.54B with the revenue now reading 1.68 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.98 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MS attractive?

In related news, Director, OLAYAN HUTHAM S bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 55.40, for a total value of 1,385,000. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP now sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 986,884. Also, Head of Tech/Ops/Resilience, ROONEY ROBERT P sold 18,355 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 21. The shares were cost at an average price of 52.18 per share, with a total market value of 957,843. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Risk Officer, Hotsuki Keishi now holds 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 988,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.