Is EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Still Worth A Bite?

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) previous close was $47.82 while the outstanding shares total 583.38M. The firm has a beta of 2.26. EOG’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.73% on 12/03/20. The shares fell to a low of $47.72 before closing at $48.17. Intraday shares traded counted 16.45 million, which was -184.03% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.79M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.95, with weekly volatility at 5.32% and ATR at 2.56. The EOG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $27.00 and a $89.54 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company EOG Resources Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $28.96 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EOG, the company has in raw cash 3.07 billion on their books with 770.83 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 5095057000 million total, with 3020042000 million as their total liabilities.

EOG were able to record 1.26 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.04 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 3.89 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, EOG Resources Inc. recorded a total of 2.25 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -91.65% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 50.86%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.25 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -2.71 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 583.38M with the revenue now reading -0.07 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.16 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.98 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EOG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EOG attractive?

In related news, Director, CRISP CHARLES R sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 86.49, for a total value of 36,328. As the sale deal closes, the Director, TEXTOR DONALD F now sold 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,831. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.