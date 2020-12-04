Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.63% on 12/03/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.88 before closing at $15.92. Intraday shares traded counted 13.52 million, which was -166.7% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.07M. COG’s previous close was $17.05 while the outstanding shares total 398.58M. The firm has a beta of 0.19, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.81. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36.58, with weekly volatility at 4.21% and ATR at 0.76. The COG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.06 and a $22.67 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For COG, the company has in raw cash 11.75 million on their books with 188.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 322552000 million total, with 385928000 million as their total liabilities.

COG were able to record -8.03 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -202.03 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 470.39 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation recorded a total of 291.04 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -47.44% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -14.19%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 298.57 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -7.53 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 398.58M with the revenue now reading -0.04 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.05 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.62 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on COG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of COG attractive?

In related news, Vice Pres. & General Counsel, Cunningham George Kevin sold 54,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 18.71, for a total value of 1,014,643. As the sale deal closes, the Vice Pres & CAO, Roemer Todd M now sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 648,780. Also, Sr. Vice President, Marketing, HUTTON JEFFREY W sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 18. The shares were price at an average price of 18.32 per share, with a total market value of 3,664,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.