Analyst’s Sets Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) New Target at $16.32: WDR is Now On A Buy List

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has a beta of 1.37, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.19. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 86.35, with weekly volatility at 2.08% and ATR at 1.13. The WDR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.87 and a $18.02 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 50.44% on 12/03/20. The shares fell to a low of $25.265 before closing at $25.59. Intraday shares traded counted 30.92 million, which was -3142.47% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 953.60K. WDR’s previous close was $17.01 while the outstanding shares total 64.24M.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.60 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

WDR were able to record 84.53 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.05 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 91.97 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. recorded a total of 267.67 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -1.12% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 10.32%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 230.03 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 37.63 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 64.24M with the revenue now reading 0.48 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.41 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.88 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WDR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WDR attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.