United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.60% on 12/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $45.23 before closing at $45.32. Intraday shares traded counted 18.72 million, which was 22.79% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 24.25M. UAL’s previous close was $45.05 while the outstanding shares total 291.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.64. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.40, with weekly volatility at 4.59% and ATR at 2.13. The UAL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.80 and a $93.62 high.

Investors have identified the Airlines company United Airlines Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.36 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UAL, the company has in raw cash 13.23 billion on their books with 4.58 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 16476000000 million total, with 15791000000 million as their total liabilities.

UAL were able to record -3.59 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 10.53 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of -1.96 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, United Airlines Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 2.49 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -357.21% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 40.74%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.05 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.44 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 291.00M with the revenue now reading -6.33 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-7.63 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 12.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on UAL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of UAL attractive?

In related news, EVP HR and Labor Relations, Gebo Kate sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 45.46, for a total value of 266,865. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Tech & Chief Digital Ofcr, Jojo Linda P now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 800,000. Also, EVP and COO, Roitman Jonathan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 20. The shares were price at an average price of 39.84 per share, with a total market value of 119,505. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Chairman, MUNOZ OSCAR now holds 115,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,636,734. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.