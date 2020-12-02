Is Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) Still Worth A Bite?

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) previous close was $20.41 while the outstanding shares total 377.66M. NKLA’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -14.89% on 12/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $16.67 before closing at $17.37. Intraday shares traded counted 71.44 million, which was -121.05% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 32.32M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 38.96, with weekly volatility at 16.23% and ATR at 3.21. The NKLA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.27 and a $93.99 high.

Investors have identified the Auto Manufacturers company Nikola Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.22 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 985889000 million total, with 43869000 million as their total liabilities.

NKLA were able to record -100.08 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 832.65 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -84.9 million as operating cash flow.

Is the stock of NKLA attractive?

In related news, Executive Chairman, Milton Trevor R. bought 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 30.91, for a total value of 1,279,699. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, UBBEN JEFFREY W now sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 59,766,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.