Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is down -1.28% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) previous close was $1.39 while the outstanding shares total 256.43M. The firm has a beta of 2.21. GNUS’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.32% on 12/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.33 before closing at $1.33. Intraday shares traded counted 28.06 million, which was -2.53% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 27.37M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.11, with weekly volatility at 11.26% and ATR at 0.12. The GNUS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.05 and a $11.73 high.

Investors have identified the Entertainment company Genius Brands International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $310.49 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 54865000 million total, with 6991000 million as their total liabilities.

GNUS were able to record -5.35 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 50.16 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -5.32 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Genius Brands International Inc. recorded a total of 0.27 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -1166.06% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -104.74%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 0.22 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 55000.0. This allows shareholders to hold on to 256.43M with the revenue now reading -0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of GNUS attractive?

In related news, Director, KLEIN MICHAEL G bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.83, for a total value of 70,750. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, KLEIN MICHAEL G now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 13,650. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Heyward Andy sold 460,574 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.94 per share, with a total market value of 1,354,088. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, KLEIN MICHAEL G now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,900. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.30%.