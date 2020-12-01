Michael Goodwin joined Burlington Stores (BURL) Board of Directors

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL), a globally recognized provider of high-quality premium clothing, boots, shoes, and home products at low daily prices, recently confirmed that Michael Goodwin, PetSmart, Inc.’s Senior Vice President and Chief Information Management Officer, will join the Board of Directors and its Audit Committee on December 1, 2020.

Board Chairman John Mahoney said That we are very pleased to welcome Michael to our board as a uniquely talented leader in information technology. Michael will be a fantastic asset, and I think that in guiding the ongoing strategic development of the organization, his experience and knowledge will be invaluable to our Team. Michael O’Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, said We are very happy to have Michael as a member of the Board. In the retail sector, Michael has over thirty years of information technology experience. If we continue to run on the Burlington 2.0 development plan, his experience and knowledge will support us.

Mr. Goodwin said in a statement that I am delighted to join the Board of Burlington and work with Michael O’Sullivan and the management team. I think that the business is well placed in the off-price retail market for continued growth, and I look forward to sharing my insights and contributing to its potential success.