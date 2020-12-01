AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) moved up 26.83% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 96.29, with weekly volatility at 6.33% and ATR at 0.31. The AMCI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $9.85 and a $11.87 high. Intraday shares traded counted 8.21 million, which was -2350.98% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 335.08K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 12.85% on 11/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $11.65 before closing at $13.00. AMCI’s previous close was $11.52 while the outstanding shares total 20.44M.

Investors have identified the Shell Companies company AMCI Acquisition Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $242.45 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 136000 million total, with 2447000 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of AMCI attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 168,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 10.51, for a total value of 1,765,256. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now sold 21,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 227,369. Also, 10% Owner, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 19. The shares were price at an average price of 10.35 per share, with a total market value of 258,750. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 103,500.