ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO), set to announce earnings results on November 30, 2020, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO), China’s leading provider of integrated products in the non-medical health and wellness industry, officially stated that it would report its unaudited quarterly results on Monday, November 30, 2020, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

On Monday, November 30, 2020, ECMOHO’s leadership will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time.

Operator-assisted phone calls are not possible at the moment because of the outbreak of COVID-19. Before they may receive the dial-in numbers, all members wishing to join the call must pre-register electronically. Preregistration can take a couple of minutes to complete. The Organization would like to apologize for any inconvenience suffered as a result of COVID-19 by not getting an operator.

Preregistration Data:

By visiting http:/apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7599359, participants can register for the conference call. Participants can collect dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and registrant ID until preregistration has been completed.

To join the meeting, simply dial the number you obtain after pre-registration in the calendar invite, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you can automatically join the conference.

At the end of the conference call, a telephone recording of the call will be available until 7:59 AM ET on December 8, 2020.

Dial-in numbers are as follows for the replay:

International: 2-8199-02999 International:

U.S.: 855-452-5696

7599359# Passcode:

On the Investor Relations section of the ECMOHO website, a live and archived conference call webcast will be available at http:/ir.ecmoho.com/.