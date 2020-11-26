Health officials warn that Thanksgiving will accelerate the nationwide outbreak of Coronavirus

The Coronavirus 2nd wave is destroying the lives all over the world and cases are reaching to extreme levels in many parts of the world, especially in the U.S where Health officials warned that the Thanksgiving travel will accelerate the nationwide outbreak.

People are making plans to travel to see their friends and families despite the coronavirus and approximately 1 million Americans boarded planes this past weekend. Despite the pleas from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Americans travel hubs are packed which can result in an exponential increase in cases and hospitalizations and deaths caused by Covid-19.

According to Center, packed transportation hubs can spread the virus to transgenerational family gatherings and older people with existing high-risk health conditions will be at more risk due to these gatherings.

Dr Henry Walke warned people not to travel because all the indications showing that the outbreak is growing more severe by the day as hospitals fill up and daily new deaths rise rapidly.

Dr Megan Ranney, an emergency physician and director of the Brown-Lifespan Center for Digital Health, said that she is very scared about the aftermath of thanksgiving which is going to happen, two, three and four weeks later. This year Thanksgiving can seed millions of new infections, which will then, of course, lead to hospitalizations and deaths.

Ranney said that already we have authentic proofs that gatheringscaused outbreaks, such as a wedding in Maine that led to more than 170 infections and at least seven deaths. She warned people that their carelessness can make this pandemic three to four timesworse.

Due to rapid increase in Corona patients, hospitals are unable to provide services to every single individual and according to Department of Health and Human Services,about 20% of American hospitals faced or expected to face a staffing shortage last week.

Dr Lewis Kaplan, president of Society of Critical Care Medicine and a surgeon at the hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, said that the hospitals are the dangerous place to go at the moment because still, hospitals are open for elective procedures. The combination of standard patients coming into the hospital for procedures and the rise of coronavirus patients threatens to rapidly overwhelm hospitals.

He further revealed that hospital staff is feeling very low because people are not listening to health advice. Hospitals are already beyond their number of licensed beds and supply of trained staff, protective equipment like masks and even medications like the steroid dexamethasone are rapidly decreasing.

According to Dr KrutikaKuppalli, an infectious disease researcher at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, said she doesn’t think “anything good is going to come out of” Thanksgiving this year. She warned that we might start seeing things on a scale of what we saw earlier this year in places like China and Spain and Italy.”

She added that State and local governments are doing whatever they can do to cope with this pandemic but we need a national plan especially with so much interstate travel for the holidays. She said as we do not have a national plan so every state is adopting a different strategy to cope with the pandemic.