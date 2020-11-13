Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE: NCLH) topped rankings in the 2021 Institutional Investor All-America Executive Team Leisure Sector survey

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH), today revealed that in the 2021 annual survey of the Institutional Investor All-America Executive Committee it has clean swept first place overall rankings in the leisure market.

The company said, in all eight categories, the organization ranked # 1 overall, that comprise a new category, Crisis Management Amid COVID-19, which ranked the effectiveness of communicating the strategy and risk management of a company during the global pandemic.

During the period of COVID-19 global pandemic, the All-America Executive Team survey was done, capturing vital input on corporate success amid exceptional socio-economic and business tension.

With over 3,000 money managers and buy-side analysts, and nearly 500 sell-side researchers giving their candid input, the result was one of the survey’s most important voter turnouts.

From 1,521 nominated firms across 44 business sectors in the United States, voters selected their preferred CEOs, CFOs, Investor Relations practitioners, and Investor Relations services. In several key requirements, including Financial reporting, Services & Interaction, Crisis Management amid COVID-19, Economical Material ESG Disclosures, and Best Analyst Day, voters were also asked to recognize excellence.

Frank Del Rio, president, and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line said in a statement that In the prestigious Institutional Investor All-America Executive Team poll, our clean sweep of first-place overall leisure sector rankings is a remarkable achievement, particularly against the backdrop of the extraordinary difficulties caused by the global pandemic.