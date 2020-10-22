The Walt Disney Company [DIS] Bullish After Unveiling Holiday Season Toy Collection

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] is one of the more bullish stocks today. This follows yesterday’s announcement that the company’s shopDisney.com|Disney Store unveiled the 2020 holiday season’s top 15 toys. This is the 3rd year that the company is releasing a list of products that families must have for the holidays.

This year, it is expected to be more exciting because COVID-19 has forced more families to spend me together. As such, they have to be more creative on the toys that can keep the kids excited and avoid the mental pressure that has been occasioned by the pandemic.

To capture kids’ attention, this year’s top15 toys are inspired by some of the most popular characters Pixar, Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars characters. Some of the top names that have made it to the list include the Mandalorian talking action figure from star wars, and Disney’s frozen castle play set. The complete list of items that have made the cut this year are as follows: Arendelle, Castle Play Set, Buzz Lightyear, Woody and Toy Story characters, Mickey Mouse House Play Set, Disney Animators 5 Dolls, Mack Friction Motor Haul car set, Disney Princess Classic Doll Set, Beauty and the Beast Singing Tea Cart play set, Disney Frozen and Frozen 2 Mega Figurine set, Minnie Mouse Sweet Treats Stand Play Set, Vanellope Dolls gift set, and Disney’s Animator’s collection littles advent calendar. All these are famous characters that most kids can identify with.

From an investor perspective, this is a reason to be bullish on Walt Disney short-term. That’s because the excitement that this the release will create will see most parents buy these toys for their kids. It is also a unique holiday season in that most families are unlikely to go anywhere for holidays due to the pandemic.

Naturally, buying kids their favorite Disney characters in the form of toys becomes a logical alternative. The anticipation of higher revenues could see buying pressure drive up the stock short-term. If the company reports higher than expected revenues in coming quarters, the buying pressure could see it enter a medium-term bull rally. The stock is also likely to be supported by market-wide factors such a stimulus deal between democrats and republicans that would uplift the entire market. This coupled with the stock’s fundamentals make it a pretty bullish stock.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company is an international entertainment company. It is headquartered in Burbank, California.