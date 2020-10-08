Why Capstone Turbine Corporation [NASDAQ: CPST] Could Sustain Bullish Rally Today

Darren Jamison, the Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine Corporation [NASDAQ: CPST] will today participate in the Water Tower Research Virtual Conference and Fireside Chat Series. The main topics of discussion in the conference will be Business Update and Strategic Expansion of the EaaS Strategy.

Head of ClimateTech and Sustainable Investing at Water Tower Research, Shawn Severson will be the one hosting Jamison. In this exclusive conference, the two will touch on clean technology issues and business partnership issues. Key among those topics include, the refinancing of the Company’s Goldman Sachs note, current business updates, the current strategies that will see the growth of Energy as a Service (EaaS) business among other important topics.

This conference is open to investors all over the world. The registration for the live event will be limited to a few individuals, but will be available for replay through the company’s link online at www.capstoneturbine.com. You will also be in a position to access the same through the Water Tower Research website at www.watertowerresearch.com. Those at the live event will have an opportunity of asking a few questions after the conference.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation is the leading producer and distributor of low-emission, extremely efficient, clean, and resilient microturbine energy systems in the world. The company provides its services to multiple countries all over the world. It deals with natural resources, renewable energy solutions, critical power supply, energy efficiency, transport services as well as microgrids. The company has an efficient team that comprises of a highly effective sales team, and a working global distribution network. It has a range of power solutions from just about 30kWs to 10 M.W.s. These provisions operate on different fuels, thus being available to different power needs for varying customers using different technologies.

Those customers that are short on capital or those that have short-needs are also catered for at reasonable costs. The company offers short-term rental needs to cater to the needs of such clients. As of today, Capstone has distributed almost 10,000 units of energy to more than 83 countries and continues to offer affordable energy solutions. Capstone has been able to save its customers approximately $219 million annually in energy costs and carbon amounting to 368,000. These saves are significant considering the continued rise in the cost of energy and countries’ need to get green and clean energy.