Comstock Holding Companies Inc [NASDAQ: CHCI] – Why a Bullish Breakout is Imminent

Comstock Holding Companies Inc [NASDAQ: CHCI] is forming a bullish pattern, an indicator that a breakout is imminent. One trigger to a breakout could be the company’s September announcement about a deal with Chesterbrook Academy. Under the deal, Chesterbrook Academy has leased a new space at the Loudoun Station in Ashburn, Va. through Comstock Holding Companies where it is currently building a new preschool. The new school will be on a 21,100 square feet plot of retail space just next to the entrance of the Metro’s commuter parking garage. Chesterbrook projects to have the school running by January or February, 2021.

Chesterbrook group of schools are known for their high-caliber and quality education appropriate for preschool kids. The management ensures a safe and nurturing environment for the learners and has an effective communication system that keeps the parents updated on their children’s well-being. The school is expected to be among the top among the 16 other preschools that are currently serving the Northern Virginia market.

Timothy J. Steffan, the EVP/Asset Management, Leasing, and Development for Comstock said in a statement that they are pleased to welcome Chesterbrook Academy preschool in the neighborhood of Loudoun Station. He further reiterated that they have been working hand in hand with the school’s real estate team to get an appropriate and convenient location for both the residents and the metro commuters of the station.

Charles Barr, the President of Preschool Operations for Spring Education Group, which is the parent company of the Chesterbrook Academy Preschools on his part, said that they are happy to join the Loudoun Station community and is geared toward providing the best service to the Northern Virginia market in matters to do with education. He promised that they will provide a convenient and high-quality preschool education program to the resident of this locality.

About Chesterbrook Academy Preschool

Chesterbrook Academy Preschool is under the auspices of the Spring Education Group. Spring Education comprises of multiple private schools that are providing quality education from infancy care to high school. Chesterbrook provides high quality, all rounded curriculum, and boasts of skilled and professional teachers committed to working together with parents for the good of their children.

About Loudoun Station

Loudoun Station is the County’s only Metro connected development. It sits on more than 1 million square feet with 700 apartments, restaurants, entertainment spots, and about 150,000 square feet of retail spaces.

About Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.

Comstock Holding companies are a group of real estate investors, asset managers, and developers based in the Washington, DC region. They have been in operation since 1985 and have developed a wide range of properties in the region.