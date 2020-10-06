3 Stocks That Can Make You Rich in 2020 Due To Favorable Policy Changes

Mineral prospecting companies and renewable energy stocks have been doing well lately, and this momentum look set to continue. This is due to policy moves that are leaning heavily in their favor. Mineral prospecting companies are favored by a Trump executive order on 30th September that is against the importation of certain critical minerals that he classified as a national security threat. Presently, the U.S is highly dependent on foreign nations for its supply of graphite. This is one of the most important raw materials in the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries that are used in everything from smartphones to electric cars. As for renewable energy stocks, these companies are heavily favored by policies such as those enacted by the State of California. The State is heavily leaning towards renewables and the governor recently stated that they would ban all greenhouse gas emitting vehicles by the year 2035. With these factors at play, stocks in these two markets are uniquely positioned to grow in value in the long run. Some of the stocks in these two markets that investors can keep an eye on for significant gains in the short-term are as below:

Westwater Resources Inc [NASDAQ: WWR]

Westwater Resources Inc is one stock that is uniquely positioned to benefit from Trump’s executive orders. The company explores for most of the minerals that are touched by the order. This means that its revenues are likely to grow as companies’ source these minerals from local suppliers. In fact, the company has issued a statement congratulating the president for his actions. The CEO, Christopher M. Jones stated that the executive order had created a new avenue for the financing of the company’s Coosa Graphite Project. The suddenly unlocked value potential could see investors FOMO into this stock, and drive up its value in the short-term.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc [NASDAQ: CBAT]

CBAK Energy Technology Inc is another stock that is positively impacted by the recent policies. The company stands to benefit from the policy shift in favor of electric cars. The company manufactures 5 types of Lithium ion batteries that are used in electric cars. As demand increases, so will the intrinsic value of this stock.

Tesla Inc [NASDAQ: TSLA]

Tesla Inc stands to benefit from the policy shift in favor of electric cars in California and other parts of the world. This is likely to see its value grow in the long run, as demand for its products grows. Analysts such as JP Morgan are already giving positive projections for the stock.