VTV Therapeutics Inc [VTVT] Holds Lots of Potential on Positive Diabetes Treatment Data

VTV Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: VTVT] is one interesting stock’s to watch today and has the potential to gain exponentially in the near-term. This follows the company’s announcement of more positive clinical study results in support of the safety and efficacy of TTP339, as a treatment for people with type 1 diabetes.

The company stated that it has additional data that showed that TTP39 did not raise the risk of diabetes ketoacidosis (DKA), a life-threatening complication that affects people who have T1D. DKA is one of the most common effects of some of the most oral therapies advanced as treatments for T1D.

The company also noted that it had given more data Simplici-TI, which confirmed that treating patients with TTP39 led to a major improvement in HbA1cm, with a lower amount of bolus insulin dosage, while at the same time not driving up the risk of patients developing DKA or hypoglycemia.

Commenting on the development, company CEO Steve Holcombe stated that the data the company had presented at EASD was a positive addition to the growing scientific evidence pointing to TTP399 as a potential treatment that can tackle the unmet demand for adjunctive therapy for people living with T1D.

He further stated that the development of these therapies has so far been limited by exceptionally high levels of hypoglycemia and ketoacidosis. He concluded by stating that the body of evidence the company had so far was a strong foundation for the company to start its TTP399 pivot study that is set to start by the end of the year.

So compelling is the data that the company has already presented it at the 56th annual meeting of the European Association for the study of diabetes. The event is ongoing and will run until the 25th of the month. Industry experts are already seeing the potential in the treatment.

According to Esther Latre PhD, the assistant VP of research at JDRF, adjunctive therapy that has the potential to help with glucose control, and give people living with T1D a better life. She added that she saw the potential for this in TTP399, as an oral therapy, and that they were looking forward to the pivotal trial.

With such positive data, the company is well-positioned to grow in value in the near-term, as investors anticipate a jump in the stock’s value to rise with positive results from the trial.

About VTV Therapeutics Inc

VTV Therapeutics Inc is a biopharma company that develops drug candidates for unmet needs. It is based in High Point, North Carolina.