ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) Announces Strategic Partnership on IPOEX Online Financial Consulting Platform

ATIF latest strategic cooperation with Dexin Dahua Asset Management Co. Ltd., Shenyang City’s Wenzhou Chamber of Commerce is based on its recently launched IPOEX online financial consulting platform.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) earlier on September 11 signed a strategic cooperation with Shenzhen-based Dexin Dahua Asset Management Co. Ltd. To work together via ATIF’s recently launched online financial consulting service platform IPOEX.com.

The company has entered into an agreement with Shenyang City’s Wenzhou Chamber of Commerce (SYWCC), which is based on its latest online financial consulting platform, IPOEX.com. ATIF Holdings will collaborate with its strategic partners by providing relevant services for companies founded by Wenzhou businessmen in Shenyang, along with Wenzhou’s other Shenyang-based subsidiaries.

According to the agreement, Dexin Dahua will provide a way for IPOEX to introduce different types of enterprises that could register as free and paid members on IPOEX. It will help the company to engage more corporate clients operating in diversified industries. IPOEX.com will offer a wide range of online and offline services consulting in initial public offerings, corporate financing, and other project incubations.

Dexin Dahua will also participate as an institutional investor on IPOEX to support the growth of this latest financial consulting program and provide capital to the company.

The Chief Secretary of SYWCC, Jinlin Cai mentioned that working with ATIF will enhance their systematic financial knowledge in understanding the significance of the global capital market. Mr. Cai said:

“We look forward to working with ATIF. Through this collaboration, we hope the systematic financial knowledge and professional membership services provided by IPOEX can help fill up the gap existed in the limited understanding of our member companies about global capital market, so that to assist them realize sustainable development via capital.”

On the other hand, SYWCC will help ATIF in gathering practical enterprise resources, co-organized over multiple companies in Shenyang, including auto parts, mechanical manufacturing, and real estate industries. ATIF believes that by providing comprehensive financial and IPO consulting services to local companies and help them understand how to enter into global capital markets makes it a great strategic partner.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) latest IPOEX platform will work with different trade associations and regional industrial zones. It will help the company to attract more traffic to its platform increasing ATIF’s membership network.

So far, IPOEX has recorded gathering more than 20,000 global institutional investors, of which they may invest across various industries, including automobiles, food, internet technology, healthcare, and industrial textile.

Market Overview

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) began today’s trading session at $1.12 slightly on a negative side, as of 1:44 P.M EDT, ATIF had dropped 1.83% trading at $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of almost $50.306 million.