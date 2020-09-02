Something To Watch Before Buying Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 34.54, with weekly volatility at 13.19% and ATR at 0.05. The NAKD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.24 and a $6.96 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.27% on 09/01/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.26 before closing at $0.28. Intraday shares traded counted 35.59 million, which was -250.6% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 10.15M. NAKD’s previous close was $0.26 while the outstanding shares total 41.63M.

Investors have identified the Apparel Manufacturing company Naked Brand Group Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.09 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NAKD, the company has in raw cash 1.01 million on their books with 18.94 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 16813000 million total, with 41362000 million as their total liabilities.

NAKD were able to record -6.81 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -0.29 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -6.41 million as operating cash flow.

Is the stock of NAKD attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 10.64%.