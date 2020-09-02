Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 9.78, and a growth ratio of 1.96. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.61, with weekly volatility at 1.16% and ATR at 0.21. The HRZN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.51 and a $13.71 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.17% on Tuesday. Intraday shares traded counted 0.1 million, which was 31.82% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 150.99K. HRZN’s previous close was $12.04 while the outstanding shares total 17.29M.

Investors have identified the Asset Management company Horizon Technology Finance Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $207.87 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation recorded a total of 13.52 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 22.58% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 25.21%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 0.66 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 12.87 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 17.29M with the revenue now reading 0.47 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.29 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.52 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HRZN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HRZN attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Pomeroy Robert D. Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.70, for a total value of 117,000. As the purchase deal closes, the President, Michaud Gerald A. now bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 169,562. Also, Senior VP and CFO, Trolio Daniel R. bought 538 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 05. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.31 per share, with a total market value of 5,007. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, SAVAGE JOSEPH J now holds 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 54,795. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.48%.